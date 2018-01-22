Alleged Michael Vance Accomplices To Be In Court

A trio accused of helping a man evade authorities in 2016 after he shot two police officers and killed two family members will be in court Monday.

Prosecutors say Reginald Moore, Danny Roach and April Harden helped Michael Vance back in October 2016.

Moore and Harden allegedly admitted -- they met with Vance --- after he shot two Wellston police officers and killed two family members.

Harden and Roach told investigators Vance showed up to their home, where they bandaged his wound and gave him another gun and more ammo. Then they called Reginald Moore to bring over an AK-47.

Following a week long manhunt Vance's crime spree ended in a gun battle with law enforcement. Before his death, Vance bragged about his crime spree over Facebook.