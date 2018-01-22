Earthquake Rattles In Northern Oklahoma

An earthquake rattled overnight in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:45 a.m. Monday in Garfield County. Its epicenter was about two miles west, southwest of Marshall, 21 miles southeast of Enid and 47 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than three miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.