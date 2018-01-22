Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 22 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 22

OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz,

- Dean and John’s take

- Stillwater takes the win in Bedlam part two

- Sports contributor, Matt Pinto joins Dean for the Thunder Rundown

- This weeks viewer question of the week: Will from Tulsa asks, “Trae Young is unbelievable, but isn’t taking 39 shots in a game way, way too much? It seems     that way to me.”

- The guys talk the Sooners Struggle

- The guys talk the cardiac cowboys, and their recent winning streak.

- OSU Women take the Bedlam win, and Tulsa mens basketball takes the win against the Memphis Tigers

- NFL draft guru Mel Kiper, released his first mock draft of the season.

- The guys give their NFL Breakdown

- The Sooners take on three five-star recruits for the upcoming football season.

- Harold Kuntz gives a look at the barber of choice for many Oklahoma sports stars

- The guys play the percentages

If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page.

To vote on “Play the Percentages” text Dean or John to 79640 

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 22

    Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 22

    This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, the guys talk the upcoming Superbowl, OSU win in bedlam part two, sports contributor Matt Pinto joins the guys for Thunder rundown, Mel Kipers first NFL mock draft of the season, and everything college basketball. 

    This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, the guys talk the upcoming Superbowl, OSU win in bedlam part two, sports contributor Matt Pinto joins the guys for Thunder rundown, Mel Kipers first NFL mock draft of the season, and everything college basketball. 

  • Coaches Reflect On Nail-Biting Bedlam Basketball Matchup

    Coaches Reflect On Nail-Biting Bedlam Basketball Matchup

    For the third straight Saturday there was high drama at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and for the 3rd straight Saturday, the Cowboys found a way to win, even while giving up an opponent record 48 points to OU freshman Trae Young.

    For the third straight Saturday there was high drama at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and for the 3rd straight Saturday, the Cowboys found a way to win, even while giving up an opponent record 48 points to OU freshman Trae Young.

