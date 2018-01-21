3 men shot in midtown Manhattan near Macy's, no arrests made - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 men shot in midtown Manhattan near Macy's, no arrests made

NEW YORK (AP) - Three men have been shot and wounded in midtown Manhattan in an area that is traditionally buzzing with tourists near the Empire State Building and Macy's.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on West 31st Street.

Police say the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Neighborhood resident David Markovich says he arrived at the scene just seconds after gunfire erupted.

Markovich says he saw the three victims lying, bleeding on the ground. He says two of the men were in front of a liquor store and the third was a short distance away.

Markovich says police and ambulances arrived moments later.

