Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor

Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Three men have been shot and wounded in midtown Manhattan in an area that is traditionally buzzing with tourists near the Empire State Building and Macy's.

Three men have been shot and wounded in midtown Manhattan in an area that is traditionally buzzing with tourists near the Empire State Building and Macy's.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time...

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

By The Associated Press



NEW YORK (AP) - The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The two sites have been closed due to the federal government shutdown.

The Democratic Cuomo says the sites are vital to the state's tourism industry, so the state will spend about $65,000 per day for the federal employees who operate the sites. He says the revenue gained more than offsets the costs.

He says the state will pay for the duration of the shutdown, and the sites will be open every day.

New York had the same arrangement in 2013, during the last government shutdown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.