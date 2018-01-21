Government Shutdown: Congress Set To Reconvene As Shutdown Continues

The House and Senate are set to reconvene Sunday afternoon as Congress continues to negotiate a deal to reopen the federal government as the shutdown enters its second day with few signs of an imminent solution.

Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement Saturday as federal agencies began implementing shutdown procedures. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that lawmakers would be "right back at it" for "as long as it takes." McConnell scheduled a vote for 1 a.m. Monday on a continuing resolution to "end this craziness."

"We will keep at this until Democrats end their extraordinary filibuster of government funding and children's healthcare, and allow a bipartisan majority of Senators to reopen the federal government for all Americans and get Congress back on track," McConnell said Saturday on the Senate floor. Senate Democrats say they will not support a funding resolution that does not include protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children under the DACA program and spending for disaster relief.

Where things stand on Day 2

One emerging possible solution has been floated by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is calling for a continuing resolution that would fund the government through Feb. 8 in exchange for a vote on immigration.

"After extensive discussions with Senators, on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if it was understood that after February 8, the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no agreement has been reached with the White House and House of Representatives," Graham said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The House will follow suit, meeting Sunday afternoon, with a House GOP conference meeting set shortly after.