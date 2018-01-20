Trustee: MSU president should quit over sex assault scandal

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor

Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Towers _ some nearly as tall as Statue of Liberty _ to be built to string power lines visible at Jamestown Island, Virginia, site of first permanent British settlement in North America; $90 million in payouts to blunt impact on historic area.

Towers _ some nearly as tall as Statue of Liberty _ to be built to string power lines visible at Jamestown Island, Virginia, site of first permanent British settlement in North America; $90 million in payouts to...

California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate.".

The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate.".

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

A Michigan State University trustee is calling for the university president to resign over the school's handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

A Michigan State University trustee is calling for the university president to resign over the school's handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.

U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.

(Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP). Larry Nassar listens to Jordyn Wieber's impact statement in the court of Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Lansing, Mich., during the fourth day of sentencing for the former sports doctor, who pl...

DETROIT (AP) - A Michigan State University trustee on Saturday called for the university president to quit over the school's handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Trustee Mitch Lyons issued a statement Saturday breaking ranks with the board which had said a day earlier that they supported President Lou Anna Simon.

"I do not agree with our statement of support for President Simon," Lyons told the Detroit Free Press . "As I expressed repeatedly to fellow board members during our discussion Friday, I don't believe President Simon can survive the public outcry that has been generated by this tragedy and even less so after hearing the testimony of these brave survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse.

More than 80 girls and women, including some Olympians, gave statements at the sentencing for Nassar, who worked at Michigan State and as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics. Some assaults took place at his university office.

Lyons called on Simon to resign "to let the healing process begin."

Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Breslin said in a statement last Saturday responding to Lyons that all the other trustees continue to support Simon.

"The Board of Trustees shares the outrage of the survivors over the egregious crimes committed by Larry Nassar on the campus of Michigan State University and in his work outside the university with USA Gymnastics and other organizations. The stories told in court this week are heartbreaking," Breslin said.

The trustees have asked Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office to investigate the university's handling of the scandal.

"We look forward to a prompt and thorough investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's Office to help reassure the public that the university and its leadership have nothing to hide," Breslin said.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.