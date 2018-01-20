Search Warrant Reveals Gruesome Scene Of OKC Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Search Warrant Reveals Gruesome Scene Of OKC Homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

New details are emerging tonight about Isaac Herrera’s murder.

According to a search warrant affidavit released Friday, 15 pieces of evidence were found in suspect Brandon Newell’s apartment. Police began investigating Newell’s apartment after a resident there allegedly told family he killed someone.

Inside officers found Isaac Herrera dead.

A search warrant also produced items covered in blood, including mattresses, sheets, and trash bags. Cleaning supplies, such as towels, carpet cleaner, and a mop and bucket, were found.

Charging documents reveal 24-year-old Herrera had multiple stab wounds.

Police say 18-year-old Newell admitted to killing the victim. Newell has been charged with first degree murder. The second homicide of the year occurred on the morning of January 9.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.