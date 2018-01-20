Search Warrant Reveals Gruesome Scene Of OKC Homicide

New details are emerging tonight about Isaac Herrera’s murder.

According to a search warrant affidavit released Friday, 15 pieces of evidence were found in suspect Brandon Newell’s apartment. Police began investigating Newell’s apartment after a resident there allegedly told family he killed someone.

Inside officers found Isaac Herrera dead.

A search warrant also produced items covered in blood, including mattresses, sheets, and trash bags. Cleaning supplies, such as towels, carpet cleaner, and a mop and bucket, were found.

Charging documents reveal 24-year-old Herrera had multiple stab wounds.

Police say 18-year-old Newell admitted to killing the victim. Newell has been charged with first degree murder. The second homicide of the year occurred on the morning of January 9.