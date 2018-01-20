No. 24 Oklahoma State Women Beat Oklahoma For Bedlam Sweep - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

No. 24 Oklahoma State Women Beat Oklahoma For Bedlam Sweep

By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Kaylee Jensen scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her 37th career double-double and No. 24 Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 70-67 on Saturday to claim a Bedlam sweep.

Oklahoma missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and Jensen grabbed the rebound but she was called for travelling. The Sooners turned it over on an inbound pass and freshman Braxtin Miller made two free throws with one second left for a three-point lead.

Miller finished with 13 points for Oklahoma State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12). Maria Castro made all three of her 3-pointers for nine points as the Cowgirls were 10 of 18 from distance. Jensen, averaging 22.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in conference play, was 10 of 20 from the field and 7 of 9 at the line.

Freshman Shaina Pellington had a season-high 26 points with six rebounds and three assists for Oklahoma (9-10, 4-4). It was her fifth 20-plus game of the season for the most points by an OU freshman since Aaryn Ellenberg in 2011. Vionise Pierre-Louis added 14 points, 20 boards and three assists for her sixth double-double of the season.

