No. 24 Oklahoma State Women Beat Oklahoma For Bedlam Sweep

Trae Young scored 48 points, but missed a deep 3 at the buzzer in overtime as No. 4 Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 83-81 on Saturday. Jeffrey Carroll had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Kendall Smith added 20 points for Oklahoma State. Smith's 3 with 8 seconds left in regulation tied it at 73. The Cowboys went on to post their first win over a Top 10 team for first-year coach Mike Boynton.More >>
Kaylee Jensen scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her 37th career double-double and No. 24 Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 70-67 on Saturday to claim a Bedlam sweep.More >>
Baker Mayfield was named the winner of the 2017 Manning Award, which is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.More >>
Trae Young and the fourth-ranked Sooners go on the road to Kansas State and Bramlage Coliseum, a place Oklahoma hasn’t won in since 2012.More >>
Kaylee Jensen scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her 37th career double-double and No. 24 Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 70-67 on Saturday to claim a Bedlam sweep.More >>
Oklahoma State can boost its tournament resume with a win against rival Oklahoma in the second round of Bedlam.More >>
James and Curry will captain the two All-Star teams and select their teammates in the first All-Star Draft.More >>
