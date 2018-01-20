Hundreds gather at Oklahoma Capitol for women's march - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hundreds gather at Oklahoma Capitol for women's march

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Hundreds gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City on Saturday to join worldwide women's marches.

They protested Donald Trump's policies, chanting "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter." Marchers wore pink cat-ear hats and held signs saying to vote for Democrats in 2018. One woman wore a T-shirt bearing the likeness of Oklahoma-born social justice icon Woody Guthrie, who wrote "This Land Is Your Land."

Katie Kastner returned for this year's event after she said she caught flack for participating in 2017. She said friends in her small hometown of Cordell, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, criticized her both in person and on social media for protesting Trump.

She said the insults initially stung, but the hurt turned to resolve to continue standing up for herself and women everywhere.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.