OSU/A&M Regent Jarold Callahan reappointed to board

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed an Oklahoma rancher to the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges Board of Regents.

Fallin says Jarold Callahan has been appointed to an eight-year term on the OSU/A&M board, pending state Senate confirmation.

Callahan was first appointed to the board in February 2016 to replace Andy Lester, who resigned after being appointed to the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education.

Callahan lives in Edmond and is president of Express Ranches in Yukon and owner and operator of Callahan Cattle Company with operations in Oklahoma, Blaine, and Craig Counties.

