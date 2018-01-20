Small-Town Budgets Hurting From Loss Of Mini Walmarts

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

Luther, Oklahoma had to postpone the purchase two new police cars. In Nettleton, Mississippi, plans to improve sewer and water services and city parks were shelved.

Read Related Story: Walmart Closure Brings Frustration For Luther Residents

Losses were somewhat offset when Dollar General purchased and re-opened the stores, but the Dollar General stores are generating less revenue without the pharmacies Walmart offered that help attract customers.

Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield says the stores were closed because customers wanted more than the 12,000-square-foot buildings could offer and were driving farther to Walmart Supercenters, which offer a wider variety of products and services than the Walmart Express stores.