At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Baltimore's mayor has replaced the city's police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime.

Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a high-stakes gambler on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend. But the motive behind the massacre that killed 58 people remains unknown.

APNewsBreak: Recent testing of prototypes of President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico indicates their imposing heights should stop border crossers, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the rigorous assessment tells The Associated Press.

Activists return to the streets a year after 1 million people rallied worldwide for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.

Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Towers _ some nearly as tall as Statue of Liberty _ to be built to string power lines visible at Jamestown Island, Virginia, site of first permanent British settlement in North America; $90 million in payouts to blunt impact on historic area.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A big change is looming on the horizon near Jamestown Island, site of Britain's first permanent settlement in North America: 17 transmission towers - four nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty - are set to rise to help meet Virginia's growing energy appetite.

But not everyone is electrified by the prospect, never mind the $90 million the utility is spreading around to blunt the impact on this tourist region steeped in early American history.

The project calls for stringing power lines across the muddy James River, an undertaking the utility says is vital to maintaining the region's power supply as aging coal-fired plants are mothballed. Richmond-based Dominion Energy already has begun the federally required payouts. And the so-called mitigation funding is providing rare windfalls to local groups in an era of dwindling public dollars for preservation efforts.

Groups receiving the money have expressed gratitude, though some remain opposed to the towers.

"It was not our intent to benefit. We would rather not have the project," said Robert Gray, chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, which received $4.5 million in payments. "Once those towers go up, the cultural landscape is ruined."

The project could take nearly two years to complete. Work has already begun on foundations for the towers.

Eventually, the power lines are to cross a 4-mile (6.4 kilometers) stretch of the broad James River within view of the eastern tip of Jamestown Island, although not its historic fort. To accommodate river barge traffic, four of the towers are to rise as high as 295 feet (90 meters) - just shy of lady Liberty's 305-foot (93 meter) height from the pedestal's ground level to the torch.

More than 400 years ago, Britain established Jamestown, aided by Capt. John Smith, a colorful adventurer and explorer who is part of the tourist draw here.

Because power lines would cut through areas with historical significance, the federal government required the mitigation funding by Dominion, which is flowing through an array of state agencies and nonprofit foundations.

The Pamunkey Tribe, for instance, will use its money to expand its fish hatchery and other projects. Another tribe, the Chickahominy, will acquire 105 acres (42 hectares) along the river. Money will also bolster shorelines, improve water quality and help to preserve five battlefield sites associated with the American Revolution and the Civil War.

Dominion says the towers are crucial to providing reliable service to 600,000 people living between the York and James rivers, including the city of Newport News, as well as a Busch Gardens theme park and Joint Base Langley-Eustis - a combined U.S. Air Force and Army installation. The lines will carry electricity from a nuclear power station across the river and other sources, compensating for the coal-powered plants shutting down because of new clean-air regulations.

Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said the project's location poses the least impact of the options considered.

Critics, meanwhile, are still calling for Dominion to run the transmission lines underwater or elsewhere. But Dominion said the underwater proposal would balloon costs from $180 million to at least $500 million, with ratepayers absorbing the expense. Harris also said underground lines would be inadequate for meeting future power needs.

Conservationists are fighting the project in court, saying it should be redesigned or relocated.

"You can't solve the problem with money," said Sharee Williamson, an attorney for one opponent, the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "This is one of the most significant historical resources in the United States. It tells the story of some of the earliest beginnings of our nation."

Williamson said the power lines will extend across the water on a portion of the river that has lacked crossings of any kind for miles, a rare phenomenon on the East Coast. But Dominion contends the James already flows through a well-developed region and has steady maritime traffic.

In October, a federal judge rejected a request by conservation groups to immediately halt construction. But the judge said the merits of the case will be considered as it moves forward.

Besides Jamestown, founded in 1607, the area includes the Carter's Grove plantation, a National Historic Landmark built beside the James River in the 1750s. There's also the Colonial Parkway, a scenic route linking Yorktown, Williamsburg and Jamestown.

The power lines would be visible from Carter's Grove, some lookouts along the parkway and the eastern tip of Jamestown Island.

Among groups benefiting from Dominion's payout is Belmead on the James Inc., which hopes to preserve more than 2,000 acres further upriver. The group is getting $750,000.

Belmead, a former plantation site, also housed schools for black and native American students between 1895 and 1972.

"I think irony is a good way to frame it," Belmead vice president Joe Elton said of benefiting from the power lines. "But it's the way of the world. If there's an opportunity for us to do something good for conservation out of the funding that's available, we're certainly going to take advantage of it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.