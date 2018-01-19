Student Wi-Fi Cut At Metro Schools While Police Investigation Co - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Student Wi-Fi Cut At Metro Schools While Police Investigation Continues

Posted: Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Midwest City Police said they received a report on Wednesday about inappropriate photos sent on Snapchat at a metro school. They are interviewing people and actively investigating the case.

News 9 heard from a parent who did not want to be identified. He has a child who attends Carl Albert High School. This week, he received an audio recording the Mid-Del School district sent to parents about an incident.

The message said in part:

A student reported inappropriate content on Snapchat to a school official and we notified the local authorities. This is a police matter and we are cooperating fully with their investigation. We are asking our families to contact the Midwest City Police Department at 739-1306 if they have any information that would be helpful to this case.

“That sounds pretty serious and significant,” the parent said.

Police said several images, some reportedly nude and others provocative in nature, were sent on Snapchat. Detectives said they are investigating whether the images are of students.

The father interviewed by News 9 said he hopes other parents will have conversations with their children.

“They need to understand that you can ruin someone’s life or ruin their career before they even have a career,” the parent said.

Mid-Del School officials said student Wi-Fi will remain off districtwide while police continue their investigation.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.