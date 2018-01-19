Student Wi-Fi Cut At Metro Schools While Police Investigation Continues

Midwest City Police said they received a report on Wednesday about inappropriate photos sent on Snapchat at a metro school. They are interviewing people and actively investigating the case.

News 9 heard from a parent who did not want to be identified. He has a child who attends Carl Albert High School. This week, he received an audio recording the Mid-Del School district sent to parents about an incident.

The message said in part:

A student reported inappropriate content on Snapchat to a school official and we notified the local authorities. This is a police matter and we are cooperating fully with their investigation. We are asking our families to contact the Midwest City Police Department at 739-1306 if they have any information that would be helpful to this case.

“That sounds pretty serious and significant,” the parent said.

Police said several images, some reportedly nude and others provocative in nature, were sent on Snapchat. Detectives said they are investigating whether the images are of students.

The father interviewed by News 9 said he hopes other parents will have conversations with their children.

“They need to understand that you can ruin someone’s life or ruin their career before they even have a career,” the parent said.

Mid-Del School officials said student Wi-Fi will remain off districtwide while police continue their investigation.