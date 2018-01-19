Possible Government Shutdown Could Take Food From Hungry Oklahom - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Possible Government Shutdown Could Take Food From Hungry Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The first federal government shutdown since 2013 would hurt hungry Oklahomans, according to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Public Policy Director of Oklahoma Food Banks Effie Craven says such a shutdown would immediately affect federal government employees, including military families.

“The Federal Nutrition Assistance Programs,” she said, "those kinds of programs would eventually be impacted in a governmental shutdown."

Craven says 875,000 Oklahomans were assisted by those programs last year as well. The RFBO provides emergency food assistance to 136,000 Oklahomans each week.

