Possible Government Shutdown Could Take Food From Hungry Oklahomans

The first federal government shutdown since 2013 would hurt hungry Oklahomans, according to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Public Policy Director of Oklahoma Food Banks Effie Craven says such a shutdown would immediately affect federal government employees, including military families.

“The Federal Nutrition Assistance Programs,” she said, "those kinds of programs would eventually be impacted in a governmental shutdown."

Craven says 875,000 Oklahomans were assisted by those programs last year as well. The RFBO provides emergency food assistance to 136,000 Oklahomans each week.