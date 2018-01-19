Tide Pod Challenge Attempted at Metro School

Moore Central Junior High confirms there was a single case of a student attempting the new social media stunt, the Tide Pod Challenge, sometime Thursday.More >>
Moore Central Junior High confirms there was a single case of a student attempting the new social media stunt, the Tide Pod Challenge, sometime Thursday.More >>
Long-sought changes to Oklahoma's lottery law are paying off, literally. Lottery officials say that, overall, sales are up about 40 percent, which will result in a higher-than-expected contribution to education.More >>
Long-sought changes to Oklahoma's lottery law are paying off, literally. Lottery officials say that, overall, sales are up about 40 percent, which will result in a higher-than-expected contribution to education.More >>
Moore Central Junior High confirms there was a single case of a student attempting the new social media stunt, the Tide Pod Challenge, sometime Thursday.More >>
Moore Central Junior High confirms there was a single case of a student attempting the new social media stunt, the Tide Pod Challenge, sometime Thursday.More >>
An animal lover in northwest Oklahoma City turns a lot of heads each time he walks his pets. At first glance, it may look like herding cats, as fast felines dash around the street. But in no time, the four cats catch up to their owner who happens to have two dogs on a lease.More >>
An animal lover in northwest Oklahoma City turns a lot of heads each time he walks his pets. At first glance, it may look like herding cats, as fast felines dash around the street. But in no time, the four cats catch up to their owner who happens to have two dogs on a lease.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
For World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, how to build finances along with a teaching career.More >>
For World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, how to build finances along with a teaching career.More >>
Separation anxiety that presents itself in children going to school is a regular part of childhood development for many kids. However, it can be very distressing to both the child and the parents.More >>
Separation anxiety that presents itself in children going to school is a regular part of childhood development for many kids. However, it can be very distressing to both the child and the parents.More >>