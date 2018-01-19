Autopsy: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Court records show a man accused of killing nine people in metro Phoenix grew up in a household plagued by domestic violence, left home at 16 to live with his girlfriend and was in prison three years later for manslaughter.

Baltimore's mayor has replaced the city's police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime.

Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump.

Driving a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan could cost $11.52 under a proposal prepared for New York's governor.

APNewsBreak: Recent testing of prototypes of President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico indicates their imposing heights should stop border crossers, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the rigorous assessment tells The Associated Press.

Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and investigated other possible targets.

Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.

State lawmakers will hold a hearing to find out why Hawaii emergency officials mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile attack.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement Friday on his Facebook page. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner's office earlier in the day that the overdose was due to a variety of medications.

The statement was posted moments before the Los Angeles coroner's office issued its official findings, which confirmed that Petty had a variety of medications, including fentanyl and oxycodone, in his system.

Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain, the family said, but he was still committed to touring.

He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66.

The family said Petty had been prescribed various pain medications for his multitude of issues, including fentanyl patches, and "we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident."

They added: "As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications."

Petty was a rock superstar with the persona of an everyman who drew upon the Byrds, Beatles and other bands he worshipped as a boy in Gainesville, Florida. He produced classics that include "Free Fallin'," ''Refugee" and "American Girl." He and his longtime band the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th-anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last.

The shaggy-haired blond rose to success in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million records. He was loved for his melodic hard rock, nasally vocals and down-to-earth style. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted Petty and the Heartbreakers in 2002, praised them as "durable, resourceful, hard-working, likable and unpretentious."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.