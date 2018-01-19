Feds Approve Shawnee Tribe's Casino Plan In Panhandle

An animal lover in northwest Oklahoma City turns a lot of heads each time he walks his pets. At first glance, it may look like herding cats, as fast felines dash around the street. But in no time, the four cats catch up to their owner who happens to have two dogs on a lease.More >>
An animal lover in northwest Oklahoma City turns a lot of heads each time he walks his pets. At first glance, it may look like herding cats, as fast felines dash around the street. But in no time, the four cats catch up to their owner who happens to have two dogs on a lease.More >>
Federal officials have approved an Indian tribe's request to put more than 100 acres of land into trust to pave the way for a 42,000-square-foot casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle.More >>
Federal officials have approved an Indian tribe's request to put more than 100 acres of land into trust to pave the way for a 42,000-square-foot casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.