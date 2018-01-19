Feds Approve Shawnee Tribe's Casino Plan In Panhandle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Feds Approve Shawnee Tribe's Casino Plan In Panhandle

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Federal officials have approved an Indian tribe's request to put more than 100 acres of land into trust to pave the way for a 42,000-square-foot casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke joined Gov. Mary Fallin on Friday for a signing ceremony for the approval of the Shawnee Tribe's application. Zinke said in a statement making "tribal sovereignty meaningful" is a priority.

Some have complained the Shawnee Tribe has no historical ties to the proposed site of Golden Mesa Casino near Guymon.

Historically, the government has required Oklahoma-based tribes to build casinos within their tribal jurisdictions. Congress in 2000 restored the Shawnee Tribe's federal recognition and allowed it to secure property outside lands assigned to other Oklahoma-based tribes.

