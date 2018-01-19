Gov. Fallin Sets Agenda For Second Special Session - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gov. Fallin Sets Agenda For Second Special Session

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Late Friday evening, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a press release setting the agenda for state lawmakers in the second special session.

A date has not yet been set for when the state legislature would tackle the ongoing budget shortfall. But in Friday’s press release, Fallin outlined several points for lawmakers to consider for a long-term solution to the crisis, including a cigarette tax, an increase in the gross production tax, a gas tax and more.

All of the items addressed by Fallin mirror the reforms mentioned by “Step Up Oklahoma”, a nonpartisan coalition of business, civic and community leaders.

Lawmakers were able to pass several bills in December to prevent cuts that would have affected some of the state’s most vulnerable people. Still, the state remains in a deep financial hole. 

Full details of Fallin's amended special session call are included in the link provided in the Governor's Tweet below.

