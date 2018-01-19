US Attorney In Oklahoma City Stepping Down For Federal Post - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

US Attorney In Oklahoma City Stepping Down For Federal Post

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma Mark Yancey is stepping down to take another federal post in South Carolina.

The U.S. attorney's office in Oklahoma City announced Friday that Yancey is resigning the post he's held since January 2016. Yancey will begin his new Department of Justice job next week at the National Advocacy Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

A news release says Yancey will coordinate training for federal prosecutors in national security and other criminal cases.

Yancey will be replaced in Oklahoma City by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Troester, who has worked in the office since 1995 and has served twice previously as acting U.S. attorney.

Troester said in a statement he looks forward to focusing on efforts to reduce violent crime.

