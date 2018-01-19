Cleveland Co. Judge Dismisses Case Of Slain WWE Personality's Wi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cleveland Co. Judge Dismisses Case Of Slain WWE Personality's Wife

By Associated Press
Jim Ross, voice of WWE and Hall of Famer, vists the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz in February 2012. Jim Ross, voice of WWE and Hall of Famer, vists the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz in February 2012.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Norman Transcript reports that police say Ross' wife, Jan, was driving a Vespa scooter when she was struck from behind by a vehicle on March 20. The 55-year-old woman was thrown from the scooter and later died at a local hospital.

Ross expressed his disappointment on social media Thursday. The juvenile's attorney, Kevin Finlay, says he believes justice was served.

Finlay notes that the juvenile system is different from the adult system and that his client completed every rule and condition of juvenile probation.

