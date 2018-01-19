Suspects Toss Items From Truck Following Short Chase In NE OKC

At least two people are in custody following a short pursuit on the northeast side of the metro, Friday.

It started after police attempted a routine traffic stop of a white SUV. Authorities say the driver refused to pull over and the chase began in the area of NE 30th Street and N. MLK Avenue.

According to police, during the chase, officers witnessed the suspects tossing something from the windows. The suspects eventually pulled over at NE 15th Street and Highland Drive.

The suspects have not been identified at this time. Police are working to recover whatever was thrown from the SUV.