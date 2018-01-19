Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has dismissed charges against a 17-year-old driver involved in the crash that killed the wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Police said Ross' wife, Jan, was driving a Vespa scooter when she was struck from behind by a vehicle in March. The 55-year-old woman was thrown from the scooter and later died at a local hospital.

The teen driver was charged as a juvenile with misdemeanor negligent homicide. The teen's attorney, Kevin Finlay, says his client completed every rule and condition of juvenile probation. The case was then dismissed.

The Norman Transcript reports that Ross expressed his disappointment Thursday, saying it's a "sad world in which we live, folks."

Finlay says he believes justice was served and notes that the juvenile system is different than the adult criminal system.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

