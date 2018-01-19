School Of Rock Teaches Children Confidence Through Music

You've probably heard of the movie and now, the Broadway musical, but you might not have known there's a School of Rock right here in the metro.

The School of Rock is designed to help kids find their confidence.

School of Rock teachers guitar, bass, drums, vocals and keys through an innovative performance-based method.

Students are put through a series of private lessons and group rehearsals.

Then get to show off what they learn on real rock stages to real rock audiences.

School of Rock currently has over 200 locations around the world.

Two of those are right here in the metro.

One in Edmond and a new school opening on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

