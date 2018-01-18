South awaits thaw from snowstorm, icy roads and numbing cold

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

One of the former stars of the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show is expected to plead guilty to cheating on his taxes.

One of the former stars of the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show is expected to plead guilty to cheating on his taxes.

Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.

Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.

Scientists are reporting progress on a blood test to detect many types of cancer at an early stage.

Scientists are reporting progress on a blood test to detect many types of cancer at an early stage.

Winter is off to a late start in parts of Alaska, and rural residents are feeling the effects.

Winter is off to a late start in parts of Alaska, and rural residents are feeling the effects.

Winter is off to late start in normally frigid rural Alaska

Winter is off to late start in normally frigid rural Alaska

Southerners are waiting for a thaw that would end days of icy roads, snow, broken pipes and numbing cold.

Southerners are waiting for a thaw that would end days of icy roads, snow, broken pipes and numbing cold.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her _ an allegation the actor has denied.

A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her _ an allegation the actor has denied.

California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.

California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal.

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal.

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Ice drips on some moss in a Clearwater, Fla., garden Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in below freezing temperatures after sprinklers ran overnight.

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Ice drips on some moss in a Clearwater, Fla., garden Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in below freezing temperatures after sprinklers ran overnight.

(Max Becherer /The Advocate via AP). Mid-city resident Dianne Mason, right, brings a shopping cart full of water, pushed by her great-grandson Treyvon Tillery, left, to her truck at Costco in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The winter blast that ...

(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP). A man walks along the ice-coated pier near the South Haven Lighthouse Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in South Haven, Mich.

By JONATHAN DREW and TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Southerners awaited a big thaw that would end days of icy roads, broken pipes, snow and numbing cold after a fierce winter storm blasted their normally mild region.

For the third straight night, state troopers warned of ice making roads and highways treacherous after the snow that hit a wide swath of the South melts and refreezes in the early hours Friday. After sunrise, forecasters said, a major warmup will be on the way. The weekend looks downright balmy by comparison, with highs expected to reach the more typical 50s and 60s (10s and 15s Celsius) for winter in the South.

At least 15 people have died since the midweek snow storm spread from Texas to North Carolina and beyond. The dead included an 8-month-old baby in a car that slipped off a suburban New Orleans road and a 6-year-old Virginia boy who sledded into a driver's path.

Sunshine and daytime highs well above freezing Friday were expected to help thaw out places like Atlanta, which was frozen in its tracks by just about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow, and New Orleans, where residents refrained from taking showers so water pressure could be restore to a system plagued by frozen pipes.

North Carolina is accustomed to getting some snow each winter. But residents were surprised at the ferocity of the latest storm, which dumped as much as an inch (2.5 centimeters) per hour from the state's mountains to its coastline, piled up a foot of snow (30 centimeters) in parts of hard-hit Durham County.

North Carolina transportation officials had 2,200 trucks out plowing and salting a day after the storm hit. Despite this, troopers responded to more than 2,700 crashes and police reported hundreds more as North Carolina's five most populous cities all saw significant snow.

John Rhyne, a maintenance engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation, said he was proud of his crews' road-clearing abilities amid such heavy snow.

"If it was New England and it snowed every day, I think the assumptions would be a little bit different," he said. "But it is the South. We get four or five good events a year."

Experts on disaster planning say it's tough for Southern cities to justify maintaining fleets of snow plows when the weather's only occasionally nasty.

"People are putting their money, their resources and their planning time where it's most necessary, and that has to do with an understanding of what the risks are in any place," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University.

Still, he said, "if you get even a modest amount of snow, you can't be caught completely unprepared."

Schools remained closed or had delayed openings across much of the region, effectively giving many students an eight-day break as the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday extended all the way through the week.

Most of the storm's deaths arose from weather-related traffic accidents. The dead included a man knocked off an icy elevated interstate in New Orleans, a West Virginia college student who slammed into an iced-up tractor-trailer and a person in a minivan that slid into a canal in North Carolina. Elsewhere, others were believed to have died of exposure to bitterly cold weather in Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee.

Brandon Lemasters, a truck driver from Winston-Salem, helped out a friend whose SUV slid downhill and hit a curb, nearly knocking his right rear tire off the axle. The spot was still dangerous on Thursday.

"You can see this is all a sheet of ice," Lemasters said.

___

Foreman reported from Winston-Salem. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Jack Jones in Columbia; Gary D. Robertson in Cary, North Carolina; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge; and Jeff Martin in Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.