Foundation Offers Free Spanish Classes To OKCPS Employees

The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering free Spanish classes for all district employees who want to better communicate with students and families.

The foundation’s President and CEO Mary Mélon said within two hours of posting the signup sheet, 163 people responded. They ranged from teachers, principals, school nurses and security guards, to operations and finance officials.

The first class was held Thursday evening at Northeast Academy. Each class is 90 minutes and they meet twice a week for 12 weeks. Because of the high interest, a second session has been added.

“I think it’s a real testimony to how special our district employees are,” Mélon said.

The foundation is also in the early stages of planning a partnership with community literacy centers to help them expand their school programs. This would allow more district parents an opportunity to learn English.