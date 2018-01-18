Foundation Offers Free Spanish Classes To OKCPS Employees - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Foundation Offers Free Spanish Classes To OKCPS Employees

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering free Spanish classes for all district employees who want to better communicate with students and families.

The foundation’s President and CEO Mary Mélon said within two hours of posting the signup sheet, 163 people responded. They ranged from teachers, principals, school nurses and security guards, to operations and finance officials.

The first class was held Thursday evening at Northeast Academy. Each class is 90 minutes and they meet twice a week for 12 weeks. Because of the high interest, a second session has been added.

“I think it’s a real testimony to how special our district employees are,” Mélon said.

The foundation is also in the early stages of planning a partnership with community literacy centers to help them expand their school programs. This would allow more district parents an opportunity to learn English.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.