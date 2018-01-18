Wind industry leader denies spying on a state lawmaker

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The head of an Oklahoma wind power trade group flatly denied a state lawmaker's suggestion to police that someone connected to the industry put a tracking device on his truck to spy on him.

Oklahoma Wind Coalition Executive Director Mark Yates said in a statement Thursday that wind industry representatives are not involved in spying on Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore.

Oklahoma authorities are investigating after McBride discovered the device in December. When police arrived to investigate, McBride suggested someone connected to the wind industry may have been spying on him. He said he was writing legislation that could negatively affect wind farms.

McBride has been a strong supporter of the oil and gas industry and a vocal critic of subsidies Oklahoma pays to wind companies.

