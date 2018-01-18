Incident In East OKC An Attempted Suicide, Police Say

First responders were called to the scene of an attempted suicide on the far eastside of the metro, Thursday evening.

Emergency crews out of OKC, Midwest City and Del City were initially called out to the scene of a body found in the area of NE 10th Street and N. Sooner Road.

When crews arrived they found the victim in a field behind the Sooner Flash Mart, allegedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. That person was attended to in the field by medical personnel before being taken on a backboard to a MWC ambulance. Their condition is not immediately known.

The victim has not yet been identified.