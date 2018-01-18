LeBron James, Steph Curry Named All-Star Captains

James and Curry will captain the two All-Star teams and select their teammates in the first All-Star Draft.More >>
James and Curry will captain the two All-Star teams and select their teammates in the first All-Star Draft.More >>
Energy FC will train at the Kino Sports Complex and compete in the Mobile Mini Cup as part of its preseason regimen.More >>
Energy FC will train at the Kino Sports Complex and compete in the Mobile Mini Cup as part of its preseason regimen.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.