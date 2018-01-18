LeBron James, Steph Curry Named All-Star Captains - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

LeBron James, Steph Curry Named All-Star Captains

NEW YORK CITY -

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the leading All-Star vote-getters in their respective conferences and will serve as captains for the game.

The other starters will be James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins from the West and Kryie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid from the East. James and Curry will pick their starting teammates from this group.

Thunder stars Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will have to be selected by the league’s head coaches, who will pick 14 reserves – seven from each conference. These will also be drafted by James and Curry. The All-Star reserves will be announced next Tuesday, Jan. 23 and the All-Star Draft happens two days later, Jan. 25.

