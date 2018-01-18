72-year-old Oklahoma woman dies in officer-involved shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

72-year-old Oklahoma woman dies in officer-involved shooting

By The Associated Press

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma say a 72-year-old woman was fatally shot after she fired a high-powered pellet gun at officers during a drug raid.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings says Geraldine Townsend died after officers returned fire while executing a search warrant Wednesday night.

Hastings says officers were arresting her 50-year-old son at a local home when they heard shots. Two officers were struck by projectiles.

Hastings says one officer returned fire and struck Townsend in the upper body. She later died at a local hospital.

One officer was hit by a pellet in the leg. The other officer was struck in the face and was hospitalized.

Townsend's son, Mike Anthony Livingston, was arrested on drug and weapons charges. Hastings says the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

