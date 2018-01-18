Energy Heading West For Preseason Training

The Energy FC technical staff is busy preparing for the regular season. Part of that planning is preseason preparations.

Each of the last four seasons have taken the club to Bradenton, Florida and the IMG Academy for part of the preseason. This season, Energy FC is going West to sunny Tucson, Arizona for the final portion of their preseason.

While in Tucson, The Greens will train at the Kino Sports Complex, part of the Pima County Stadium District. The Kino Sports Complex is home to the annual Mobile Mini Cup, one of the largest and most well attended preseason training tournaments in North America.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Pima County Stadium District and their excellent relationship with our new assistant coach, Jon Pearlman, for allowing us to use their world-class training facility during our preseason preparations,” said Energy FC Head Coach Steve Cooke. “Without a doubt, the Kino Sports Complex has proven to be the premier facility in Major League Soccer’s preseason training. Our players and staff fee fortunate to be able to use the outstanding facilities as we finalize our preseason program.”

The Kino Sports Complex covers 155 acres and is dedicated to long field activities like soccer. The complex includes a lighted, 2,000-seat field, a 3,000-seat stadium, six soccer fields, lighted softball fields, a wildlife habitat, bicycle and pedestrian paths and basketball courts.

“Kino Sports Complex has been home to MLS preseason in Tucson which I had the privilege to own and operate prior to joining the Energy FC family,” said Energy FC Assistant Coach Jon Pearlman. “The world-class fields and facilities, the beautiful Tucson weather and the opportunity to play key matches against strong opponents make Tucson the ideal location to finish our preseason training.”

While in Arizona, Energy FC will play in a minimum of three games. The first is March 2 against Grand Canyon University, followed by March 6 against Sporting Arizona SC and concluding with a closed-to-the-public match March 9 against Phoenix Rising FC. Grand Canyon plays in the Western Athletic Conference while Sporting Arizona is a member of the United Premier Soccer League. Additional matches may be scheduled.

Energy FC has 14 players officially signed and under contract for the 2018 season including: forwards Miguel Gonzalez, Jose Angulo, Alex Dixon and Jonathan Brown; midfielders Juan Pablo Guzman, Jose Barril, Philip Rasmussen and Callum Ross as well as defenders Kyle Hyland, Richard Dixon, Shawn McLaws, Christian Ibeagha and Coady Andrews and goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel.