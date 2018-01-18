Crews Battle Wildfire In Rural Logan County

Crews are working to get a handle on a wildfire that started at the rear of a home in rural Logan County, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene n the 2000 block of N. Hiwassee Road. The call was originally reported as a house fire, but when crews arrived they learned the fire was actually started at the rear of the home.

The home was not damaged. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.