Phoenix police: Serial killing suspect tied to 9 attacks

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

Snow, ice and record cold grip the South; at least 8 dead

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed a lower-court order that would have forced North Carolina Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts by next week because of excessive partisan bias in current lines.

Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship kicks off pro-Trump Senate bid in West Virginia with town hall-styled event.

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.

Authorities in the U.S. state of New Mexico say key Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett has been killed in a helicopter crash.

Phoenix-area police departments have evidence linking a 35-year-old man already charged with two killings to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year.

A man who became known as Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' because of his signature murder technique on four female victims is set to become the nation's first prisoner executed in 2018.

Amazon narrows list of second headquarters to 20 contenders, mainly on the east coast.

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal.

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A serial killing suspect shot and killed nine people, including his own mother, and used a victim's gun in some of the slayings that unfolded in a three-week span late last year, authorities said Thursday.

Shell casings, DNA, stolen jewelry and a cellphone taken from a victim were among the pieces of evidence that investigators used to tie Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 35, to the killings, according to court documents.

"It should appall every one of us in the room that he managed to kill nine people period, let alone in such a short period of three weeks," said Sgt. Jonathan Howard, a Phoenix police spokesman.

The seven men and two women were shot between Nov. 27 and Dec. 17 in their homes, suburban apartment complexes, in a parked car or while outside, the documents state.

Cooksey, described by police as an aspiring musician, knew some of the victims but investigators were still trying to determine motives in a few of the attacks, according to police officials in Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale.

"We have witnesses that are identifying relationships between the suspect and his victims but we have yet to discover what kind of started this entire spree," Howard said.

A number of details were withheld by police who cited the ongoing investigation.

Authorities were not discounting the possibility that Cooksey could be linked to other crimes. Howard encouraged anyone who has information about his relationships or activities to call police.

The victims included Jesus Real, 25, the brother of Cooksey's ex-girlfriend. Real was asleep in his Avondale home on Dec. 11 when he was shot twice in the face. Avondale police say Real's sister and Cooksey had broken up the night before.

Another victim, 43-year-old Maria Villanueva, was seen on surveillance video arriving at a Glendale apartment complex on Dec. 15 and then leaving with an unknown man in the driver's seat.

Her partially nude body was found the next morning in a Phoenix alley and her car was found abandoned at another complex in Glendale.

Investigators found a cellphone and a bloody men's shirt inside. DNA on the shirt matched Cooksey's, court documents said. The cellphone was also confirmed to be his.

Cooksey was arrested Dec. 17 for the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather in their home and has been jailed since then on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Gary Beren, an attorney who represents Cooksey, didn't immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment.

Cooksey was rebooked into jail Thursday in the seven additional homicide cases, Howard said. He was being held on a $5 million bond, according to a court document.

"I'm just proud as heck that he's off the street," said Glendale police Chief Rick St. John.

Cooksey previously served 16 years in prison for manslaughter and armed robbery and had been free for 18 months, authorities said.

It's the second time in the past few years that Phoenix has dealt with serial killings. Aaron Juan Saucedo has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in drive-by shootings in 2015 and 2016 that left nine people dead and two others wounded.

Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

___

Associated Press writers Paul Davenport and Jacques Billeaud contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.