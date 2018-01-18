Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-44 Near WRWA

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 44, near Will Rogers World Airport, Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene of the five-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of I-44, near the exit to SW 89th street.

Authorities had to shut down all lanes of EB I-44 while crews worked to clear the scene. Drivers were able to exit the interstate at SW 89th and SW 104th streets. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

An Oklahoma City Police spokesperson tells News9 that no one involved in the crash suffered serious injuries. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The roadway is expected to be re-opened around 3 p.m.