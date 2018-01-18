Bids For Paper Cup Allegedly Used By Elvis Presley Hit $1K - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bids For Paper Cup Allegedly Used By Elvis Presley Hit $1K

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[AP Photo] [AP Photo]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago in Tulsa is being auctioned on eBay for more than $1,000.

North Carolina resident Wade Jones is a collector of all things Elvis. He tells the Tulsa World that the Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in April 1956, after Elvis performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Jones says a fan named June allegedly retrieved the cup the day after the performance, right before he left town for a show in Oklahoma City. A letter accompanying the collector's item says June had asked to keep the cup "as a little memento."

Jones says the highest bid for the cup was $1,080 as of Wednesday. He says the auction closes Sunday evening.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.