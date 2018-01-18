Oklahomans Fear Health Insurance For Children Could Be Taken Awa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahomans Fear Health Insurance For Children Could Be Taken Away

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With another government shutdown looming over talks in Washington, fears that health insurance for millions of children could be taken away are mounting.

Those insurance programs are called the Child Health Insurance Programs, or better known as CHIP, and the funding may not last through the weekend.

Across the country, more than 9 million children use programs funded by CHIP to stay healthy. 

According to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, roughly 120,000 children qualify for CHIP assistance in the state. 

Because Oklahoma does not separate CHIP and Medicaid money, it's hard to tell just how many kids could be affected if money runs out but there are just under 4,000 children on CHIP only programs that could be cut. 

Lawmakers in Washington have known the money would be running out since the fall of 2017. Authorities in Oklahoma think they can stretch the funds until the end of February. 

A new score from the Congressional Budget Office said extending the CHIP program would actually save the government money, the plan that was supposed to cost $8 billion would now only cost $800 million, leaving many parents and doctors saying funding the program should be a no-brainer. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.