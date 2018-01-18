Residents Urged To Get Smoke Detectors After Fire Fatalities

With another government shutdown looming over talks in Washington, fears that health insurance for millions of children could be taken away are mounting.More >>
With another government shutdown looming over talks in Washington, fears that health insurance for millions of children could be taken away are mounting.More >>
In the seven fire fatalities Oklahoma City has had so far this year, none of the homes had working smoke detectors, firefighters said.More >>
In the seven fire fatalities Oklahoma City has had so far this year, none of the homes had working smoke detectors, firefighters said.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.