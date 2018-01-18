Residents Urged To Get Smoke Detectors After Fire Fatalities - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Residents Urged To Get Smoke Detectors After Fire Fatalities

OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the seven fire fatalities Oklahoma City has had so far this year, none of the homes had working smoke detectors, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to a house fire just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of SW 19 and McKinley in response to calls of smoke in the area.

Once finding and entering the burning home, fire investigators said they found a man passed out in a hallway in full cardiac arrest.

Attempts to revive him failed and he died at a local hospital.

Firefighters now hope the message of fire safety hits home.

"It's heartbreaking even to us because we try very hard to be very aggressive. To put out information as often as we can through you (the media), through our website (and) through social media," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

For those interested in securing the free alarm and installation in the city, residents can contact their local fire department.

