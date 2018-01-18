Ukraine passes bill to get occupied regions back from Russia

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

Snow, ice and record cold grip the South; at least 8 dead

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Science Says: That Michigan meteor could have been meatier.

Science Says: That Michigan meteor could have been meatier

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A man who became known as Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' because of his signature murder technique on four female victims is set to become the nation's first prisoner executed in 2018.

Texas 'Tourniquet Killer' set to be 1st US execution in 2018

An official says multiple Pennsylvania police officers have been injured while serving an early morning warrant in Harrisburg.

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.

Missteps in Hawaii's handling of a false missile alert raises questions about whether any state should be solely responsible for notifying the public of such an event.

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

Online account of woman's date with Aziz Ansari sparks debate about whether #MeToo movement is sometimes being misused.

Has #MeToo gone too far? Ansari story sparks debate

(AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko). Protesters with a Ukrainian national flag burn tires while clashing with police during a rally outside the Supreme Rada in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. At least one policeman has been injured and several protest...

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine's parliament on Thursday passed a bill to reintegrate the country's eastern territories that are currently controlled by Russia-backed separatists, even supporting taking them back by military force if necessary.

The bill describes the areas in Ukraine's the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as "temporarily occupied" by "aggressor country" Russia. President Petro Poroshenko welcomed the new bill, saying it would help restore control of the east by "political and diplomatic means."

Russian lawmakers warned, however, that the deal effectively kills the Minsk peace agreement that aimed to end the conflict.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted weeks after Russia's annexation of Crimea and has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014. The 2015 Minsk peace deal helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but clashes have continued and attempts at a political settlement have stalled.

The bill, passed after raucous debate, contains no reference to the 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany that obliged Ukraine to pass legislation offering a broad autonomy to the separatist regions and a sweeping amnesty to the rebels. Most Ukrainian political parties rejected that idea.

"We can't make diplomatic and political agreements that are prone to change part of Ukraine's legislation," Ivan Vinnyk, a member of Poroshenko's faction in parliament, said while explaining why the Minsk deal wasn't mentioned.

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament's upper house, said the new bill effectively spikes the Minsk peace pact, the implementation of which the U.S. and the European Union have said was a condition for lifting sanctions against Russia.

"Kiev has gone from sabotaging the Minsk agreements to burying them," he said.

The bill backs a ban on trade and a transport blockade of the east that Ukraine introduced last year. Of all the documents issued by separatist authorities, Ukraine would only recognize birth and death certificates.

Alexander Zakharchenko, the chief rebel leader in the Donetsk region, criticized the new bill as a flagrant violation of the Minsk agreement signed by Ukraine and the rebels, saying it would encourage hawkish elements in Ukraine and fuel hostilities.

Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta research center, an independent Kiev-based think-tank, said the main purpose of the bill is to defend Ukraine's interests in international courts.

Alexei Pushkov, a senior member of the upper house of Russian parliament, noted Ukraine's reluctance to sever diplomatic relations with Russia despite calling it an aggressor.

"It's a paradox to have diplomatic ties with aggressor," he said.

