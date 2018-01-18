Abandoned School Catches On Fire Near Spencer

A vacant high school caught on fire early Thursday near Spencer, firefighters said.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Adair Street.

The fire was initially called in as a grass fire but fire officials think the fire started in the school before spreading.

The building was fully involved but firefighters were able to contain the fire.

