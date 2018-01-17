Anthony, Adams Lead Thunder Past Lakers 114-90

Carmelo Anthony scored 27 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-90 on Wednesday night.More >>
Tonight could be Andre Roberson’s triumphant return when the Thunder take on the Lakers.More >>
Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph are among the Senior Bowl prospects that will be evaluated.More >>
Baker Mayfield was named the winner of the 2017 Manning Award, which is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.More >>
