State Ranks #1 Nationwide For Fire Fatalities

For the 54th time this month, Oklahoma City fire crews battled a structure fire Wednesday afternoon. This one burned near NW 63rd and College. Neighbors who were in the trees taking down their Christmas lights first noticed it and called 911.

“We went to the garage door and we started banging on it because we seen [sic] a bunch of fire,” Osvaldo Lopez told News 9.

They were making such a ruckus because two residents were inside home. Both were asleep. The two men made it out safely.

“Just thankful to be alive,” one occupant said.

And crews extinguished the fire. The smoke detectors in the home did not have batteries, fire officials said.

Non-functioning smoke detectors have reportedly been the common thread for the seven fire fatalities reported in Oklahoma City this year.

Statewide, the US Fire Administration reports 22 people in Oklahoma have died due to fire, which is currently the highest in the nation so far this year.

“Had these individuals not been there,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, "had they not noticed the smoke coming from the home and knocked on the doors as quickly as they had, we could’ve very easily had two more fire fatalities here today."

The department will provide and install smoke detectors in your home. You can stop by the OKCFD stations to schedule the free service.