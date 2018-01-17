State Representative Wants To Change Law On Tracking Devices

An Oklahoma State representative wants to craft a law making it illegal to put a tracking device on someone's vehicle after he found one of the devices hidden under the bed of his truck.More >>
Lawmakers at the Capitol are trying to learn more about medical marijuana before the statewide vote on June 26.More >>
With another government shutdown looming over talks in Washington, fears that health insurance for millions of children could be taken away are mounting.More >>
In the seven fire fatalities Oklahoma City has had so far this year, none of the homes had working smoke detectors, firefighters said.More >>
