LAPD: Serial rapist arrested after victim fell out of car

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.

Stella McCartney hopes fashion can have a 'Me Too' moment

Science Says: That Michigan meteor could have been meatier.

Science Says: That Michigan meteor could have been meatier

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

U.S. authorities say they want a German man who provided critical support to Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks to face trial in the United States.

Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

As motion-detecting wildlife cameras get smaller, cheaper and more reliable, scientists across the U.S. are using them to document elusive creatures like never before.

A U.S. Interior Department official has reacted harshly to the resignation of most members of a board that advises it on national parks.

Los Angeles police say they arrested a serial rapist when two detectives saw a victim who had fought him off fall from his car.

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

Lawmakers ask if states or feds should alert about missiles

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A security guard who was arrested after a prostitute fell out of his car is suspected of raping more than a dozen women or girls as young as 15 at gunpoint in Los Angeles County, police said Wednesday.

Ferdinand Ervin Flowers, 35, of Long Beach, pleaded not guilty Wednesday with kidnapping to commit rape, robbery and assault, prosecutors said.

He was being held on more than $1 million bail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Flowers, a security guard, is believed to be the man who in 2014 and 2017 "cajoled" sex workers into his car, then pulled a gun, drove them to an industrial area and robbed and sexually assaulted them before letting them go, said Capt. William Hays, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division.

DNA evidence from three victims hasn't yet been linked to Flowers but a white Honda Civic and a black Dodge Ram truck registered to Flowers match the description of vehicles used in attacks, police said.

"We believe we have the right predator off the streets who committed these horrible crimes," Justin Eisenberg, LAPD chief of detectives, said at a news conference.

Flowers is suspected of attacking 14 girls and women, ranging in age from 15 to 35, in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Thirteen of them were raped but the last victim fought off her attacker and escaped from his car, police said.

All were black women working in the sex trade and probably were chosen "because they were vulnerable," Hays said.

Four attacks took place in 2014 and the others from April of last year to Jan. 12, when Flowers was arrested.

No victims have come forward who were attacked in 2015 or 2016 but authorities urged anyone who may have been attacked to come forward.

"It would seem that the behavior wouldn't just cease like that," Hays said.

Detectives began to suspect there was a serial rapist on the loose in May after DNA from a sexual assault investigation matched DNA that was on file from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department case in December 2014. As they began investigating, they soon found a unique pattern and began linking other cases.

Detectives found that many of the women were attacked and released in Rancho Dominguez, an unincorporated county area near Carson and Compton, just south of Los Angeles.

Detectives narrowed down the days and times when many assaults took place and began surveillance of the area, Hays said.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, detectives saw a woman fall out of a white Honda Civic who said she had been kidnapped, robbed and attacked, police said.

She had been picked up in neighboring Lynwood, robbed at gunpoint and driven to the area where her attacker tried to force her to commit a sex act but she fought him off and managed to escape from the car, according to a police statement.

Flowers was arrested in the car.

Police seized a .40-caliber handgun that was registered to Flowers, who is licensed as an armed guard and a security guard, Hays said.

___

Associated Press writer Robert Jablon contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .

