OBN, Lawmakers Voice Concerns Over Medical Marijuana - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OBN, Lawmakers Voice Concerns Over Medical Marijuana

Posted: Updated:
Lawmakers at the Capitol are trying to learn more about medical marijuana before the statewide vote on June 26. Lawmakers at the Capitol are trying to learn more about medical marijuana before the statewide vote on June 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Lawmakers at the Capitol are trying to learn more about medical marijuana before the statewide vote on June 26.

Officials from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, including Director John Scully, met with Representative Bobby Cleveland and legislative aids Wednesday to discuss their concerns.

One of the main issues is the potency of medical marijuana, that has gotten more powerful though a competitive market place.

"There is so much science and technology involved today that they can make medical marijuana at THC levels that can be several hundred times stronger than what was even here five years ago,” said OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward.

THC is the component that gets you high from marijuana.

OBN says lawmakers in Colorado tried unsuccessfully to cap levels of THC years after the state passed medical marijuana.

Another concern is figuring out how to regulate a business that deals in all cash due to federal banking regulations.

“There's a lot work that needs to be done to get this going,” said Rep. Cleveland.

Read Related Story: OSDH: Not Equipped To Implement Medical Marijuana

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.