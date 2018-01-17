Weeknight Cottage Pie - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Weeknight Cottage Pie

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 1 cup carrots, chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/2 cup mushroom, chopped
  • 2 cups French onion soup
  • 2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon corn starch + 1/4 cup water
  • 1 container pre-prepared mashed potatoes, (refrigerator section)
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Spray 3-4 oven safe soup bowls with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In a large skillet, saute the onions, carrots, celery, and mushrooms till tender.
  4. Add in the ground beef and cook till beef is browned.
  5. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Pour in the French onion soup and stir together.
  7. Bring the mixture to a simmer and then stir in the water and cornstarch mixture. The beef mixture will immediately thicken.
  8. Remove from the stove top and evenly divide the mixture between the soup bowls.
  9. Spoon pre-prepared mashed potatoes over the top of the meat and then sprinkle with cheese.
  10. Cook in a 425-degree oven for 15-20 minutes on the top shelf of your oven to lightly brown potatoes.
  11. Serve!

