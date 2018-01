Homicide detectives are investigating after an Oklahoma City man was found dead inside a home on the northwest side of the metro, Tuesday night.

Police were called out to the home located in the 11200 block of N. Penn. Ave., just north of W. Hefner Road, around 10 p.m.

Authorities have not identified the victim, nor have they said in what condition he was found. No suspect information has been released at this time.

