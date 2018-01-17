Cleveland County Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

A Cleveland County inmate was found unresponsive and died at a local hospital, Cleveland County officials said.

The inmate, whose identity has not been released, was booked to the jail about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said Norman police brought the person in after the person was arrested for trespassing at the Norman Regional Hospital near Porter. The person refused to leave after being discharged from the facility.

Jail officials and medical professionals performed CPR on the inmate when the inmate was found unresponsive.

The identity of the inmate will be released after next-of-kin notifications have been made.

“As a matter of routine, we have reached out to OSBI to review the incident,” Sheriff Todd Gibson said. “We are committed to being transparent and are cooperating fully with their review.”