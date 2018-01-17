Prosecutors to announce charges in college student's killing

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Dems accuse GOP official of 'amnesia' on Trump vulgarity

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Hawaii didn't need federal approval to retract a cellphone alert mistakenly sent over the weekend warning of a ballistic missile attack.

Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

No rules for California home schools, where 13 found captive

Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a life sentence on a New Jersey man who injured 30 people in a Manhattan bombing and then promoted his extremist ideology to other prisoners.

Prosecutors: New Jersey bomber tried to corrupt inmates

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.

Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change state tax laws.

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

South wakes up to snow, ice and record-breaking cold

Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student whose stabbed body found buried in a Southern California park.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, file). FILE--In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein, parents of missing teen Blaze Bernstein, pictured at left, are joined by Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Brad Valentine, right, during a news conference in La...

(Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP, file). FILE--This undated file photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows Blaze Bernstein. A suspect has been arrested in the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Bernst...

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student found buried in a Southern California park.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckus has scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to announce his decision on charges for 20-year-old Samuel Woodward, suspected of killing 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.

Authorities say Bernstein was visiting his parents on winter break when he went to a park with Woodward Jan. 2. His stabbed body was found in a shallow grave there a week later. Woodward was arrested soon after.

In an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register, Woodward told investigators he was angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to the park.

Bernstein's parents say the killing may have been a hate crime against their gay son.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.