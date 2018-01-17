Firefighters Kept Busy Less Than Month Into 2018

[File Photo] A man is dead after a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City home, firefighters said.

Not even a full month into the year and the number of structure fires are racking up for Oklahoma City.

Firefighters in the city have been keeping track of the number structure fires since January and are now report more than 50 fires.

Tuesday morning, a crew of around 50 firefighters worked to put out a fire at Ashley Townhomes near Oklahoma City Community College.

The three-alarm fire quickly grew out of control before it was eventually fully extinguished.

Last week, at least three people died in house fires in the city. Altogether, seven people have died in fires in 2018 in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters are warning people to be safe and use smoke detectors.