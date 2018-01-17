German, Polish police bust people smuggling ring

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Dems accuse GOP official of 'amnesia' on Trump vulgarity

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

Girl jumps out window, reveals that 13 siblings kept captive

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

Across the South, it's snow, ice and record-breaking cold

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Hawaii didn't need federal approval to retract a cellphone alert mistakenly sent over the weekend warning of a ballistic missile attack.

Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

No rules for California home schools, where 13 found captive

Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a life sentence on a New Jersey man who injured 30 people in a Manhattan bombing and then promoted his extremist ideology to other prisoners.

Prosecutors: New Jersey bomber tried to corrupt inmates

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.

A jury has begun to deliberate in an auto fraud case against a pilot who once flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

BERLIN (AP) - German and Polish police have carried out raids against suspected people-smugglers who helped Syrians travel to Germany illegally.

German federal police said Wednesday that about 170 officers searched premises in Berlin and elsewhere across the country, and arrested two people.

They said simultaneous raids were conducted in Poland by Polish police. It wasn't immediately clear if any arrests were made in Poland.

Federal police described the suspects as a family of Polish citizens of Syrian origin.

They are alleged to have fraudulently obtained Polish tourist visas for Syrians living in Gulf states that allowed them to fly to Poland and travel overland to Germany to apply for asylum.

The gang is alleged to have demanded 8,000 euros ($9,784) per person and earned more than 300,000 euros in total.

