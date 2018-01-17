German, Polish police bust people smuggling ring - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

German, Polish police bust people smuggling ring

BERLIN (AP) - German and Polish police have carried out raids against suspected people-smugglers who helped Syrians travel to Germany illegally.

German federal police said Wednesday that about 170 officers searched premises in Berlin and elsewhere across the country, and arrested two people.

They said simultaneous raids were conducted in Poland by Polish police. It wasn't immediately clear if any arrests were made in Poland.

Federal police described the suspects as a family of Polish citizens of Syrian origin.

They are alleged to have fraudulently obtained Polish tourist visas for Syrians living in Gulf states that allowed them to fly to Poland and travel overland to Germany to apply for asylum.

The gang is alleged to have demanded 8,000 euros ($9,784) per person and earned more than 300,000 euros in total.

